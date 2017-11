Los Pumas salieron a la cancha con una camiseta dedicada al ARA San Juan

#IREvARG A whole stadium hoping for the best for the #44 of #ARASanJuan: “In this time our thoughts are with the families and friends of the 44 crew members of the Submarine San Juan missing in the South Atlantic sea”. 🙏 @CarlosSERSALE pic.twitter.com/hJYO8L5aui

— Argentina in UK (@ARGinUK) 25 de noviembre de 2017